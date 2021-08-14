As transfer rumors persist, what people forget about Liverpool’s squad.

The Premier League season begins this weekend, and as is customary at this time of year, all of the talk revolves around who will win the title and whether or not Man City can be dethroned.

The defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, will start the season as favorites, with Champions League winners Chelsea not far behind, while Liverpool appears to be forgotten.

The reintroduction of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the support of a full Anfield, will give Jurgen Klopp’s side a boost heading into the new season.

Liverpool has been forgotten in recent weeks due to their lack of summer additions, with the exception of Ibrahima Konate, but Klopp will know that having a full stadium and important players fully healthy will make all the difference.

s

On the newest episode of Analysing Anfield, Josh Williams remarked, “Fans assume one or two acquisitions can come in and change the whole landscape for a side, and that can happen at times.”

“However, I still believe Liverpool is comfortably atop the Premier League title race.

“In terms of season expectations, I believe that finishing in the top four is nearly an inevitability unless something goes wrong.

“When it comes to aiming for the title, it almost seems as though certain signings made between now and the end of the window could tilt the balance, but I believe Klopp will go into this season believing we can reclaim the trophy.

“He won’t go into it thinking we need to re-establish ourselves or finish in the top four.

“It’s a pretty strong group, and a lot of people overlook that.”

In theory, Liverpool’s squad is better than the one that won the Champions League for the seventh time and the Premier League the following season.

Thiago Alcantara was settling into the English league at the end of last season, while Diogo Jota shone during an injury-plagued campaign.

While the Reds will be without the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum in central midfield, it will provide an opportunity for emerging talent Harvey Elliott to shine, as he has already done. “The summary has come to an end.”