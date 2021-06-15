As transfer interest heats up, Liverpool will take a deeper look at a potential Roberto Firmino successor.

Liverpool may require an additional striker option this summer, but with the transfer season having only recently opened, it is uncertain where they will look.

They’re still likely to be looking for a player who can play in all three offensive positions, like Diogo Jota has done since joining from Wolves last summer.

However, they might choose for a player who offers them something a little different, such as a more traditional number nine.

At 21, Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak, who was one of the few bright spots for Sweden in their 0-0 draw with Spain, could be a good fit.

Last season, the 1.92m striker, who was previously with Borussia Dortmund, scored 17 goals and added two assists in 34 LaLiga appearances and is under contract until 2024.

He has 33 goals in 89 games for the Spanish national team, despite the fact that he will turn 22 in September.

At the age of 16, Isak made his senior debut with AIK in his country, giving him nearly five years of professional football experience.

Dortmund allegedly has a £25 million buy-back clause, but Sociedad are apparently looking to remove it this summer, with the forward linked with a transfer to Arsenal.

A release clause of about £60 million is included in Isak’s Sociedad contract – every player in Spain is required by law to have one – but the Dortmund buy-back option complicates things for potential bidders.

Dortmund, on the other hand, may rue allowing him go through the net, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was present at the time, obstructing Isak’s first-team opportunities in Germany.

Of course, they have Erling Haaland today, but if the Norwegians leave this summer, they may not have a.