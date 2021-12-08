As torrential downpours pummel Merseyside, an hour-by-hour forecast is issued.

Merseyside has been awoken to heavy rain and strong gusts, which are expected to last for the rest of the day.

The Met Office predicts chilly and windy weather in the North West, with periodic blustery showers.

There will be some bright spots, but the showers might lead to some severe, long-lasting downpours.

Storm Barra closes M57 in both directions, and a flood warning is in effectMerseyside will also be affected by the yellow alert issued yesterday due to Storm Barra.

The Met Office has issued ice and high wind warnings for the entire city region.

The M57 is closed in both directions in both directions due to damage to an overhead sign caused by strong gusts from yesterday’s storm.

Between J6 A506 Valley Road (Kirkby) and J7, repairs are underway (Switch Island).

Around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the road was closed.

The A506 and A59 through Aintree are being used as detours in the area.

New Brighton has been issued a flood warning, with the Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park, as well as houses on King’s Parade and Marine Promenade, all at risk.

Forecasters at the Met Office have warned that public transportation would be disrupted, including delays on the roads and rail system, as well as air and ferry travel.

