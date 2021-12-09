As Tokyo conservatives seek an Olympic boycott, China tells Japan to repay its faith.

Following allegations that Tokyo is planning a quasi-diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 by sending only low-level officials, China is pressuring Japan to “show its essential faith.”

After the United States’ decision was followed by Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada this week, the conservative wing of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), including its largest faction, led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is pushing for an official boycott of the Winter Olympics.

China said on Thursday that it opposes the “politicization of sport under the guise of so-called ‘human rights and freedom,'” in reaction to a Sankei Shimbun report that the Japanese government is considering sending an Olympic delegation without any cabinet members.

“China and Japan have reached a significant agreement on mutual support for each other’s hosting of the Olympic Games,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry. “China pledged its unwavering support for Japan’s staging of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now it’s Japan’s chance to show its fundamental faith.” China’s coast guard intrusions into the waters around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China also claims, have strained relations between Beijing and Tokyo in recent years. Beijing has expressed dissatisfaction with Tokyo’s position in the Quad, which includes the United States, India, and Australia, as well as its expanding ties with democratic Taiwan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday that the country’s newly elected prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is under pressure from LDP conservatives to take a tougher stance on China. Kishida, Abe’s former foreign minister, was elected by Abe’s side, but Abe’s favored choice, Sanae Takaichi, was selected as the party’s policy leader instead.

According to The Yomiuri, Takaichi has endorsed a diplomatic boycott of the games, which begin in Beijing in less than two months. Officials in support of the appeal, including those in the United States, have emphasized China’s terrible human rights record.

Alliance between the United States and Japan

“The participation of state leaders and cabinet ministers at the Olympics will not send a favorable message,” said LDP foreign affairs chief Masahisa Sato, according to the newspaper.

Kishida, formerly regarded as a China hawk, stated throughout his campaign that he would fight Beijing’s strong actions in the air and waters surrounding Japan. He also gave a resounding endorsement to the US-Japan relationship.

His nomination of Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japan’s foreign minister continues to be questioned. Hayashi. This is a condensed version of the information.