As three jurors are seated for the next trial, Kim Potter will testify about Daunte Wright’s death.

During jury selection, Paul Engh, one of the attorneys for former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Officer Kim Potter, stated that his client will testify once the trial begins. After shooting Wright during a traffic check in April, Potter was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. She claims she thought she was reaching for her Taser when she really reached for and fired her revolver. The jury selection process is now underway.

“Officer Potter will testify and tell you what she remembers happened,” Engh told the possible juror, “so you will know not only from the video but also from the cops on the scene and Officer Potter herself what was going on.” “I believe [you]should be very interested in what she has to say.” The shooting of Wright took place during the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd, a death that generated worldwide demonstrations and calls for changes in policing in the United States.

Questions similar to those posed before Chauvin’s trial were posed to potential jurors. A medical editor, a retired special-education teacher, and a Target operations manager have all taken their seats.

The jury selection process will continue for another five days, with opening statements set to begin on December 8. When Potter will take the stand is unknown.

Approximately 200 persons were polled about their knowledge of the Potter case, their impressions of her and Wright, and their thoughts on recent protests and policing in the Minneapolis area.

The medical editor expressed his disapproval of the “blue lives matter” slogan that has gained popularity in recent years. He believes it’s more about opposing the Black Lives Matter movement than it is about supporting cops.

He has, however, stated that he opposes the movement to dismantle or defund the police force.

He stated, "I firmly believe there is a need for reform." "However, I believe that defunding the police sends a negative message…. I don't agree with that message, and I don't agree with the strategy used to cut police funding." She is the mother of four adult daughters, one of whom she lost to breast cancer, according to the former instructor.