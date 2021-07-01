As three financial assistance programs come to an end, businesses will face new fees.

As the economy begins to gradually recover from the crisis, billions of pounds in Covid-19 support are being phased out.

According to Labour Party estimates, almost 450,000 enterprises with furloughed employees would have to start paying 10% of the cost as of July 1.

According to the party, this will cost them a total of £225 million.

Many of these same establishments, such as pubs, will face a second hit on Thursday when they resume paying business rates.

Many businesses, however, will be eligible for lower rates for the next nine months.

House buyers will no longer be entitled for the same stamp duty reductions that were offered during the pandemic.

In England and Northern Ireland, stamp duty was abolished for all property acquisitions up to £500,000 early in the crisis.

The tax-free threshold will decrease to £250,000 on Thursday before returning to £125,000 in October.

Following stringent lockdowns, substantial segments of the economy have been able to reopen in some manner over the last few months.

According to the Office for National Statistics, between 1.3 and 1.9 million people in the United Kingdom are still on furlough.

However, the number is steadily decreasing, with around one million people being removed from the scheme in May.

“Our Plan for Jobs has supported people’s jobs and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, and it’s amazing to see so many people returning to work now that our restaurants, pubs, and shops have reopened,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“These data illustrate exactly what we thought would happen: the scheme is naturally slowing down as the economy recovers, while still supporting those businesses and people who require assistance.”

Mr Sunak was urged by Labour on Wednesday to postpone his plans to pass some of the burden on businesses.

In July, employers must pick up 10% of their furloughed workers’ wages, rising to 20% in August and September before the policy is phased out completely.

