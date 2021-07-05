As things heat up in the villa, two couples experience their first kisses on Love Island 2021.

The Monday episode of Love Island is about to heat up as two more couples lock lips, but this time it’s not for a competition.

One boy will be ejected from the villa in this episode, and Rachel Finni will choose who she wants to date.

Will it be Brad McClelland, a laborer, or Chuggs Wallis, the proprietor of a bucket hat company?

In a stunning exit from Love Island 2021, the first boy is thrown out of the villa.

Two more couples become closer as they exchange kisses.

After their hug in Sunday night’s challenge, new couple Faye Winters and Liam Reardon finally lock lips – but this time it won’t entail any slime.

Liam brings up the matter by telling Faye that his mouth was “full of muck” during their first kiss.

“Oh my God, don’t,” Faye warns. It was all up in my nose. “This is pretty attractive,” I thought.

Faye is then asked if she wants to ‘try it again’ by Liam.

“Oh, is that how you’re going to do it?” Faye jokes. If you wish to try it again, let us know.”

Hopefully, this second kiss was more successful for the couple.

Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran, the original couple, get to take their love to the next level by finally having the conversation they’ve been waiting for.

Toby admitted to a few other islanders last week that he wasn’t sure about Kaz, but claimed it was due to his lack of relationship experience.

In Monday’s episode, however, he confronts Kaz about the situation.

Toby tells Kaz that the boys have been saying he’s been a little off the previous few days, and Kaz agrees.

"I've practically been holding back because I'm overthinking things that don't need to be overthought," Toby explains. Because I'm unclear of my feelings, I'm afraid to embrace it all and dive in. I'm afraid of hurting your feelings. The last thing I want to do is cause you pain. But if I keep thinking that way, we'll never get there.