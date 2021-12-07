As they start on a ‘new journey,’ Louise Redknapp cuddles up to her co-star.

As the two prepare to begin a new project, Louise Redknapp’s co-star has expressed his excitement.

After completing her term in the musical adaption of 9 to 5, the former Eternal vocalist is ready to move on to the next chapter of her career.

Louise played Violet in the stage production for the final time this weekend, and when the show returns in 2022, she will be replaced by Brookside star Claire Sweeney.

The mother-of-two has stated that she is working on a new project with TV personality Paul Wharton.

On her Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old reposted a cheerful snapshot of the two.

He stated, ” “Lou Lou, my Lou Lou. I’m ecstatic to begin our incredible journey together.

“Prepare yourself.”

Louise is keeping herself busy, as she stated this week that she is working on new music and would be backing Steps on a tour next year.

“I’m very happy to announce the first of my live events for 2022!” she tweeted.

On Friday, September 2nd, I’ll be performing with the incredible @OfficialSteps at Trentham Live!”

Louise’s celebrity friends and followers congratulated her on the good news in the comments section.

Denise Van Outen expressed her thoughts as follows: “What fantastic news! Lou, I salute you.” “Congratulations, darling,” Kelle Bryan said. David had this to say: “Oh wow, two of my favorite things at one place. I’ll have to look into it more to see whether I’ll be able to make it!” “So stoked for this lou, tickets purchased,” Stevie tweeted.