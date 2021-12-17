As they slept, a man was recorded on hotel CCTV sexually molesting a youngster.

Craig Walker, 31, targeted his victim in September at the Lancashire Manor Hotel in Skelmersdale.

When the mother of the child noticed Walker acting suspiciously near her child, she told him to get away.

Walker first denied the crime when he was detained, but after seeing CCTV footage, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Walker was seen massaging the youngster’s legs, then draping his jacket over the child and reaching underneath it.

On Thursday, December 16, Walker was sentenced to three years in prison and was also granted an indeterminate Sexual Harm Prevention Order by Preston Crown Court.

The child’s mother stated in a victim impact statement given in court that what parents want to do is shield their children from danger.

She expressed her regret for not being able to keep her child safe that night, saying she now feels “a shame she will never be able to escape.”

The mother claimed that her child had been subjected to a terrible sexual examination in the days following the incident, which she will never forget.

She claimed that no amount of time would ever be enough to erase those horrible memories.

The mother stated that she has lost faith in others and does not believe she will regain it.

“Craig Walker molested a young child for his own sexual enjoyment, with no concern for the bewilderment and suffering his actions would bring the child and their family,” CPS spokeswoman Ruby Mckeague said.

“He originally denied committing the crime, but when confronted with the overwhelming evidence against him, including incontrovertible CCTV footage, he had no choice but to plead guilty to sexual assault.”

“This case exemplifies the critical role played by both the CPS and the police in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”