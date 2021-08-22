As they played in the street, terrified children discovered the body of a guy.

They discovered the man’s body inside a metal cylinder on Great Homer Street in 1945, dressed in Victorian-style attire.

It’s unclear how long the cylinder was left in the street, but Germans placed a bomb on the street in roughly 1941, scattering the 6.5-foot-long cylinder among the ruins.

It sat by the side of the road for four years, with people using it as a bench and children playing on it.

However, in 1945, a group of children decided to investigate the cylinder and discovered the dreadful truth.

According to reports, a doctor believes the remains belonged to a guy between the ages of 30 and 50, however no formal identification has been made to date.

The man was dressed in a white shirt with a collar but no cufflinks or collar studs.

There was no money on the body, but there were diaries and other papers among the items, including account sheets from TC Williams and Company, Leeds Street, Liverpool.

A postcard from July 3, 1885, as well as a receipt from TC Williams, were discovered.

TC Williams was a paint producer in Liverpool, according to the report.

The police stated they couldn’t uncover any evidence of Mr Williams being buried and that it “couldn’t be” the remains of TC Williams’ son, born in 1859.

The coroner stated that it was impossible to determine the cause of death, but that there was “no reason to dispute” that the guy crawled into the cylinder.