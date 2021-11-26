As they ignore China’s warnings to visit the country, US lawmakers declare Taiwan to be “on the rise.”

As Beijing insisted the group “put off” their trip, a member of the second US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this month stated Friday that the self-ruled island is “on the upswing.”

On Twitter, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan and a former US intelligence official, stated, “I’m halfway through my visit to Taiwan & this much is clear: this place is on the rise.”

“The people’s endurance and determination, led by their dynamic (and, to be honest, kick-ass) President, is truly amazing — and I’m not easily inspired. Democratic values are important now and in the future “she continued.

On Thursday, Slotkin and four other members of the US House of Representatives came in Taiwan for a brief visit at a time when Beijing has increased political and military pressure on the democratically ruled island, notably by displaying military might above Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island, is claimed by China’s Communist Party (CCP) as a province. Taiwan has its own government, constitution, and armed forces. In an October speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that he would accomplish “national reunification” and described Taiwan’s independence as a “severe concealed menace to national rejuvenation.” Democrats make up the rest of the delegation. The de facto US embassy in Taiwan stated Mark Takano, head of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Colin Allred, Sara Jacobs, and Republican Nancy Mace are set to leave the island on Friday.

In a statement, the Taipei branch of the American Institute in Taiwan said, “The congressional delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan ties, regional security, and other key matters of mutual concern.”

Slotkin claimed she received a communication from the Chinese Embassy shortly after arriving in Taiwan on Thursday, instructing her to cancel the trip.

“When word of our trip surfaced yesterday, my office received a harsh message from the Chinese Embassy ordering me to cancel the trip,” Slotkin tweeted.

“However, as with previous stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our Taiwanese hosts,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to an educational journey.” It’s the second time this month that US politicians have visited the island. In the month of November. This is a condensed version of the information.