As Theo goes missing, Emmerdale’s ‘ridiculous’ storyline is criticised.

Following Theo’s abduction by Meena, Emmerdale viewers were eager to criticize the show’s producers.

As Victoria went upstairs to check on her son Harry, Meena kidnapped Theo from Victoria’s residence.

When Victoria and Theo’s father David found Theo was missing, they were terrified.

As Meena dials David’s number, an Emmerdale error is discovered.

Manpreet called Meena to inform her what had happened, and despite the fact that she was already with Theo, Meena said she would come and help with the search.

Around 15 minutes later, Meena and Theo appeared around the corner, just as David and Victoria were contemplating contacting the cops.

She told Victoria and David that Theo had been leaning over the bridge, looking at the water, near the river.

However, viewers quickly identified a narrative hole in Meena’s story, as Theo can hardly walk and would not have been able to reach the bridge without assistance.

Many admirers flocked to Twitter to criticize the scenes.

“There’s no way Theo could have gotten to the bridge,” Estella Joyce remarked. “What a ludicrous plot.”

“Theo can barely walk hahaha but walked all the way to the bridge and no one spotted him, I don’t think so,” jfield03 remarked.

“#Emmerdale needs to get their plots straight,” sassymother commented. How can a one-and-a-half-year-old walk all the way to a bridge and look over it?

“Theo was standing on the bridge, looking out over the water,” Sarah explained.

That’s amusing….not he’s even large enough to walk.”

“So Meena is claiming the small boy walked all the way through the village by himself without anyone noticing him?” Georgia asked.