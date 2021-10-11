As the ‘worst lurgy ever’ spreads, people are being advised to stay at home.

The UK’s health director has advised those with sickness symptoms to stay home from work.

It comes as Merseyside is hit by a terrible cold called “the worst lurgy ever.”

Dr Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency, has encouraged people not to “grin and bear illness” and that we “should be frightened about flu,” according to Wales Online.

Last week, dozens of people in Sefton reported feeling unwell, leading people from all around Merseyside to share their stories.

Colds and flu were nearly non-existent during the epidemic.

However, now that the limits have been loosened, the number of defects has increased.

The bug has “wiped out” readers across the region, according to Washington Newsday readers.

Symptoms have included a “sandpaper” throat, chesty cough, and aching ribs.

“I’m hoping that, as we go through winter, people will generally recognize that they are symptomatic and stay away and be supported to do so,” Dr Harries said on Times Radio. “I think, particularly as we approach the flu season for example, where people in the UK have traditionally grin and bear their infectious disease and then gone into work and spread it around, I’m hoping that, as we go through winter, people will generally recognize that and stay away and be supported to do so.”

When asked if the public could be confident that there would be no lockdown this winter, the UK Health Security Agency chief executive told Times Radio, “You can never say 100%.”

“However, while the Delta form predominates, we know our vaccines are efficient, and I believe it’s quite improbable.”

“As you are aware, the government has a plan B in place, which is kept in check to ensure that all planning is in place.

“However, if we look internationally across the world, Delta is currently predominating everywhere new varieties are being seen.” A number of them are still on our radar.

“So I believe it’s looking good, but I’m not going to claim it’s 100 percent.”