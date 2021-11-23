As the Winter COVID Surge approaches, a New York hospital is forced to close its emergency room due to a lack of staff.

The state’s COVID-19 immunization requirement led a hospital in Nassau County, New York, to close its emergency room this week owing to staffing shortages.

After exhausting all available alternatives for staffing, Mount Sinai South Nassau announced on Monday that the ER in Long Beach would be temporarily closed. As a result, patients in need of emergency care will be directed to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside, which is about five miles away. According to WABC, traffic may make the trip take up to 25 minutes.

According to a news release shared with The Washington Newsday, the hospital stated that an ambulance will be stationed at the ER at all times throughout the closure, which is expected to last up to four weeks. Depending on updated staffing availability, the closure could be extended beyond that time range.

In a statement, Mount Sinai South Nassau President Adhi Sharma said, “We regret having to take this measure, but the safety of our patients is always our top priority.” “This will allow us to relocate nursing staff to the Oceanside site in order to maintain enough staffing at our main school’s Emergency Department.” The shortages were caused by the state’s vaccine mandate, which now requires all employees with temporary religious exemptions to show proof of at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a legitimate medical exemption to be suspended.

In August, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the vaccine mandate.

Despite the fact that the hospital claims that 99 percent of Mount Sinai South Nassau personnel are completely vaccinated, the most recent round of suspensions nonetheless resulted in substantial shortages. According to WABC, the emergency center is Long Beach’s sole one and treats about 10,000 people each year, raising concerns that its loss might have a disastrous impact on the city.

COVID-19 instances are on the rise in New York, prompting the closure. According to The New York Times, the state is now reporting a daily average of more than 6,000 new cases, up 56 percent in the just 14 days.

Despite this, Sharma emphasized on Monday that the hospital is committed to servicing its patients.