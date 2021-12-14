As the WHO investigates, nearly 100 people have died as a result of a mysterious illness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has initiated an investigation into the deaths of almost 100 South Sudanese civilians. The deaths happened in the South Sudanese states of Fangak and Jonglei.

The BBC reported that first cholera samples collected in the area were negative, and spoke with Sheila Baya of the World Health Organization, who highlighted the lingering concerns. She stated that 89 people have died thus far, and that an investigation was proceeding.

According to Baya, who spoke to the BBC, “We decided to dispatch a rapid reaction team to investigate the situation and conduct an inquiry.

“That is when they will be able to collect samples from the sick people,” she said, adding, “Provisionally, the figure that we got was that there were 89 deaths.” She also mentioned that getting to the Fangak area has become increasingly difficult due to flooding, which has rendered it inaccessible by land, prompting her and her team to wait for a helicopter.

Over 200,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes as a result of the floods, which has been described as the worst in nearly 60 years by humanitarian organization Concern Worldwide.

Shumon Sengupta, Concern’s County Director in South Sudan, explained the grave situation.

He stated, ” “The flooding this year has been massive. Rising floodwaters have caused almost 200,000 people, or more than a quarter of the local population, to flee their homes in Unity State.

“According to local records, the region has not experienced flooding on this scale since 1962, and despite organizations like Concern Worldwide working tirelessly to respond to the escalating humanitarian crisis (with financial assistance from donors like BHA/USAID, ECHO, GAC, EFP, and UNICEF), the needs far exceed the current scale of the humanitarian response, both inside and outside the camps for internally displaced people.

“Families have been forced to flee their homes and are seeking refuge on higher ground, in public buildings, or with friends or family. Clinics have been damaged, submerged in floodwaters, or are inaccessible, making basic services like as health and nutrition assistance unavailable “The international organization Médecins Sans Frontières has already expressed concern about the flooding’s impact on health care facilities.

They explained: “Malnutrition is a major problem for us, with severe acute malnutrition levels twice those of the WHO. This is a condensed version of the information.