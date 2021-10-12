As the White House considers Ethiopia sanctions, Kenya’s president will meet with Biden.

As the leader of neighboring Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta, is slated to visit the White House, President Joe Biden is considering sanctions against Ethiopia, which is mired in a war with the Tigray.

On Thursday, Kenyatta will meet with Biden, who is presently the president of the United Nations Security Council. The president told reporters ahead of their meeting that he intends to reach a “political solution” with Biden on Ethiopia since Kenya does not “think that there is any military solution” to the 11-month-old conflict.

Biden’s meeting with the president of an African country is the first in-person meeting he’s had since assuming office in January.

Biden signed an executive order a few weeks ago threatening to impose penalties on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if the fighting was not ended quickly. Ethiopia has started a significant military operation against Tigray in an attempt to end the war since the presidential order was issued.

Both the US and Kenya have a long history of robust collaboration, having worked together to combat Islamic terrorism.

Despite Ethiopia’s severe famine situation, the government rejects international “interference,” yet the UN continues to express worry for the hundreds of thousands of people who are starving while the conflict continues.

According to Reuters, Ethiopia presently possesses over 350,000 metric tons of food aid, but nearly all of it has been blocked from reaching the Tigray region.

As it evaluates potential sanctions targets, the Biden administration is undertaking an interagency assessment. According to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, the assessment is in part to ensure that all agencies are “completely on board” with suggested targets.

Ethiopian forces, according to the US and the UN, have blocked the passage of trucks carrying food and other relief. Hundreds of people have died of starvation, according to the Associated Press.

The meeting with Kenyatta takes place when the Kenyan leader is under fire for his and his family’s offshore holdings, which were revealed in the Pandora Papers.

Kenyatta is one of over 330 current and past politicians who have been named as recipients of the information.