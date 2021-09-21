As the White House considers a new policy, Fauci touts the vaccine mandate for domestic air travel.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated his support for a prospective vaccine mandate for domestic air travel, as the White House is said to be considering the idea.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Fauci remarked, “I’m not going to get ahead of the President.” “I told others when they asked, and I’ll tell you again, that it’s on the table and being thought about. There will be a lot of elements that go into that. I have stated that if the President wishes to do so, and if the individuals involved in advising him agree, I would be in favor of doing so.”

Fauci was questioned further about the possibility of a mandate being in place by the fall or winter, but he flatly refused to forecast anything.

On Monday, the White House announced that entry restrictions for foreign visitors to the United States will be relaxed in November. Travelers must produce confirmation of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, sources imply that the White House is mulling a similar vaccination requirement for domestic flights. While Fauci has frequently expressed support, other sources inside the Biden administration have stated that such a policy will not be implemented, but that nothing is off the table.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We haven’t taken any options off the table, but I don’t have any changes to share with you at this point.” “Right now, our focus is on putting the huge initiatives we announced last week into action.”

During a recent visit on Pod Save America, White Chief of Staff Ron Klain noted, “It’s something we continue to look at.” “We want to compare the number of people who could get vaccinated as a result of these restrictions vs the hardship on the vaccinated, such as having to provide documentation every time you board a flight and having to wait in longer TSA [Transportation Security Administration] lines. But I believe it’s something we’ll consider as we move forward.”

Vaccine mandates, according to Klain, make more sense in more permanent settings, such as work and the military.

