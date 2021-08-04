As the weapon charge was dismissed, Darren Gee said, “Now I can move on with my life.”

The Crown has dismissed a weapon charge against former Liverpool gang member Darren Gee after two years.

The 42-year-old was accused of illegally carrying a set of garden secateurs at Liverpool Lime Street station on October 10, 2019. He changed his name to Darren Trainer by deed poll in November 2019.

According to the charge, he held “an article with a blade or was sharply pointed, namely secateurs” at the train station “without good reason or lawful authority.”

READ MORE: Police officer assaults autistic boy, 10, at special school

Mr Trainer pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the case was adjourned until May 2020 for a trial.

Following court delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the trial was rescheduled, and Mr Trainer appeared in court today, expecting to be tried at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Trainer claimed he had the secateurs at the station because he had been gardening, according to The Washington Newsday.

As a result, he would have had to convince a jury that he had the secateurs for a “legitimate reason” or “with authorized authorization.”

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, remarked before Mr Trainer was taken into the dock and before a jury was sworn in: “I am wondering whether the Crown has a realistic chance of persuading a jury.”

“I have taken instructions, and my instructions are to continue,” prosecutor Jonathan Duffy said.

“I’d like to hear why they think it passes the evidentiary standard in this case,” Judge Menary remarked.

The judge questioned if the Crown was seeking a trial because of the defendant’s identity.

Mr Trainer, who does not have a fixed residence, previously served 18 years in prison for orchestrating the death of an innocent man, and has since spoken to The Washington Newsday about his lingering guilt.

In May 2004, David Regan was shot and killed outside an Old Swan car wash in the midst of a deadly gang battle in north Liverpool.

Mr. Regan, 36, was shot three times in the back and legs in retaliation for the shooting of Craig Barker, 19, just a month before.

Mr Trainer was a key member of a prominent Everton gang at the time, and he had ordered the shooting. “The summary has come to an end.”