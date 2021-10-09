As the water level in Carlton Reserve recedes, the search for Brian Laundrie has been boosted.

The T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve has been targeted in the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old lover of deceased travel blogger Gabby Petito, 22.

The disappearance of wetlands, according to an attorney for the missing man’s family, could speed up the manhunt.

According to NBC New York, Laundrie lawyer Steve Bertolino said: “The water in the preserve appears to be receding, making certain sections more accessible for searching.

“The whole Laundrie family appreciates the tireless efforts of the law enforcement officers who have been searching the Preserve for Brian over the last three weeks. Brian should be found shortly, hopefully.” The park, which has been contacted for comment by The Washington Newsday, is a 24,500-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida, with 100 miles of hiking, equestrian, and bicycling paths.

On Wednesday, authorities discovered a “fresh campsite” in the Reserve, and on Thursday, October 7, Laundrie’s father Chris joined the manhunt.

According to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Brian Laundire’s parents believe “that is exactly where he is located.”

The location is estimated to be 16 miles from where Brian Laundrie’s Ford Mustang was discovered abandoned near the reserve’s entrance last month.

Despite Brian Laundrie’s parents’ absence from the preserve until today, the family attorney said that they had told authorities everything they knew three weeks ago.

“It is now felt that on-site support may be better,” Bertolino continued, as The Washington Newsday approached him for an update.

Aspects of Laundrie’s parents’ statements to authorities have lately been called into question, including the exact day the pair claimed they last saw their son.

Brian Laundrie told detectives he was heading for a hike in the preserve on September 14, but Bertolino said his parents now believe their son left for the hike one day earlier.

The parents chose the date “based on their remembrance of specific occurrences,” according to Bertolino.

Brian Laundrie vanished just days before Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on September 19, where the couple had been vacationing.

On September 23, the FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, stating that Brian “After Gabby, I utilized fraudulent debit cards. This is a condensed version of the information.