As the war of words escalates, Tucker Carlson declares Jim Acosta to be the “dumbest anchor in the United States.”

As their feud continues, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has retaliated against CNN host Jim Acosta’s newest remarks.

Carlson called Acosta the “dumbest news anchor in the country” and pondered on Acosta’s reaction to an interview he conducted with him.

Carlson stated, ” “Fox Nation’s appeal is that it cannot be suppressed. There are no advertising, and the tech oligopolies have no power. No one from Google, Facebook, or Twitter is involved. On Fox Nation, you are free to say whatever you want.

“The fact that we don’t have a leash to keep us in check drives the rest of corporate media mad. It’s probably why CNN’s Jim Acosta, dubbed “America’s dumbest anchor,” confronted Andrew Yang yesterday. According to Jim Acosta, Andrew Yang spoke to us on Fox Nation, which is not permitted.” This is in response to Acosta’s challenge to Yang, a past presidential contender and New York City mayoral candidate, to explain why he appeared on Carlson’s show in October despite Carlson praising Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber’s writings.

During this exchange, Yang justified his conduct, stating that it was critical to reach out to people on both sides of the political spectrum in order to unite them against the present political system’s flaws.

Carlson’s latest attack on Acosta comes just days after the CNN host slammed Fox News host Sean Hannity for his remarks against Vice President Kamala Harris. For his actions in 2021, Acosta named him “bulls*** factory employee of the year.”

Acosta showed a tape of Carlson talking about Harris, and he said: “There’s a lot about Kamala Harris that we don’t know. Most people are probably unaware that she was born and raised in Canada. She went to high school there; she is not from this nation in that sense, but she is undoubtedly from Canada. Okay, I didn’t realize that; that doesn’t mean she won’t make an excellent vice president, but why haven’t we heard it?” Acosta continued: “Tucker Carlson’s claim that Kamala Harris isn’t truly American because she spent part of her youth in Canada is correct. This is a condensed version of the information.