As the ‘vulnerable’ man vanishes, his worried family cries out for aid.

The public was encouraged today to help the search for a missing “vulnerable guy” as fears for his safety grew.

Paul Braide, 36, is the subject of an urgent missing person appeal, with his frightened family and police becoming increasingly concerned for his well-being.

Police released a photo of Paul today, describing him as “weak.”

He has vanished from his Warrington home.

He was last seen at 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 20 near Lovely Lane in Bewsey and Whitecross, according to Cheshire Police.

He’s described as being small, bald, and with a stocky physique.

Paul was last spotted in a grey gym zip-up shirt.

“Officers have been searching for Paul since he was reported missing, but to no avail,” Inspector Paul Heatley stated.

“He is a fragile man, and we are growing concerned about his well-being.

“I’m pleading anyone anyone who believes they may have seen him since he vanished to come forward.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or if you believe you may have CCTV or dashcam evidence of him, please contact me.

“At this point, we believe he’ll be in the Warrington area.”

“If you or anybody you know has any information or footage that may assist us find Paul, please get in touch,” he said, urging people to come forward. We, as well as his family, are really concerned about him.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help in the ongoing search for Paul is encouraged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and use the reference number IML 1042072.