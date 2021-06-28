As the virus spreads, the number of covid cases on the Wirral quadruples in a week.

Coronavirus has resurfaced in Wirral, with more than 600 cases reported in less than a week across the borough.

Some areas have been affected especially hard.

According to the most recent numbers broken down to council ward level, Eastham, in the south of the borough, had 45 cases in the week leading up to June 19.

13 Merseyside areas with the highest Covid rates are being mapped.

This is a significant increase from the 11 cases reported in the area just a week ago.

Upton (39), Claughton (37), Seacombe (30), and Leasowe and Moreton East are among the borough’s other high-case areas (28).

In several of these places, the number of cases has climbed drastically in the last week.

For example, Upton now has 39 cases, up from 12 the week before, while Claughton now has 37 cases, up from seven the week before.

In numbers for the entire borough, the scale of Wirral’s recent spike in Covid-19 instances is revealed.

Wirral’s infection rate was nine per 100,000 in the week leading up to May 25, with only 28 cases reported.

The rate had risen to 190 per 100,000 during the week ending June 23, with 616 cases reported.

Cases have increased considerably in comparison to just one week before. There were 394 instances reported in the week ending June 16, a rate of 122 per 100,000.

The Wirral is not alone in having an upsurge in Covid-19 cases; infections have also surged throughout the Liverpool City Region.

The rate in Liverpool was 306 per 100,000 in the week ending June 23, up from 192 the week before.

Knowsley’s infection rate has risen from 118 to 290 in the last week, while Sefton’s rate of 234 is up from 173 the week before.

St Helens’ rate is significantly lower at 194, although it is up from 106 last week.

With a rate of 172, Halton has the lowest rate in the City Region, up from 124 the week before.

Despite these alarming figures, there are reasons to remain hopeful.

There are clear signs that despite a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, the vaccine is working well.

Previous influxes The summary comes to a close.