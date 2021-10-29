As the Virginia race nears the finish line, Murphy pulls ahead in New Jersey, while McAuliffe remains in jeopardy.

After the results of a different voter survey released last week suggested the candidates were between 4 and 6 points apart in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election, new polling results released this week showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy widening his lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election.

The only two states with regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this fall are New Jersey and Virginia, which will take place on November 2. With less than a week until voters determine who will be Virginia’s next governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe is locked in a tight battle with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Murphy, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to a second term against Ciattarelli, a former member of the New Jersey legislature. According to The Associated Press, if Murphy wins re-election, he will be the first Democrat governor in New Jersey in more than 40 years.

Most polls of New Jersey voters in recent months have shown Murphy leading by double digits, but an Emerson College poll done in mid-October and released last week found that 50% of respondents expected to vote for Murphy, while 44% planned to vote for Ciattarelli. When those who said they weren’t sure yet but were leaning toward one candidate or the other were taken into account, Murphy’s lead over Ciattarelli shrank to 4 points.

Monmouth University announced the findings of their last poll for the New Jersey campaign on Wednesday, showing Murphy leading Ciattarelli by double digits. Murphy’s 11-point lead was down from the 13-point advantage he had in a September Monmouth poll, but it was still more than the Emerson College poll’s edge.

Murphy was 8 points ahead of Ciattarelli when respondents were asked which candidate they wanted to support, and 9 points ahead when voters who were leaning toward either candidate were incorporated into the findings, according to a second voter survey issued by Stockton University on Thursday. The poll, which was conducted among 522 likely voters, had a 4.3 percent margin of error, according to the university’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy in a Thursday press release.

In the most recent Stockton University survey, Murphy had a 9-point advantage. This is a condensed version of the information.