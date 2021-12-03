As the Vatican takes in some migrants, Pope Francis says Western countries should accept them.

During a visit to Cyprus, Pope Francis chastised Western countries for refusing to accept migrants, with the Vatican confirming that at least a dozen will be sent to Italy as a show of support for Cyprus, which is overwhelmed by asylum seekers.

The Pope performed evening prayer with migrants at the Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia, the Cypriot capital, according to the Associated Press. Countries that have the capacity to accept more people escaping conflict and intolerance, he said, “cannot be mute and look away from this culture of apathy.” He did, however, agree that there are limitations. According to the Associated Press, Cyprus processes more asylum applications per capita than any other EU country. In the previous 10 months, the small island nation has seen a 38 percent rise in migrant and refugee arrivals compared to last year.

“This is a compassionate island, but it can’t provide everything because the quantity of people arriving outnumbers the capacity to integrate, integrate, and promote them (in Cypriot society),” he explained.

The Vatican claimed in a statement that it has made plans to send roughly 12 refugees from Cyprus to Italy. Nicos Nouris, Cyprus’ interior minister, told the Associated Press that plans had been made to move 50 asylum applicants. The Vatican has yet to respond to this inconsistency.

Since the Rome-based Sant’Egidio Community has provided “humanitarian corridor” services to bring refugees to Italy legitimately for years, more asylum-seekers may be relocated at a later date.

During the Friday evening prayer session, Francis did not confirm the idea. However, he made it plain that countries had a moral obligation to admit individuals fleeing war, hatred, and oppression—often forced to cross barbed wire at borders before being rejected and sent back.

“He who comes seeking freedom, bread, help, brotherhood, and joy, fleeing hatred, finds himself in front of a hatred known as barbed wire,” Francis addressed the migrants, who filled the majority of the Nicosia church’s benches.

He also expressed his displeasure with how “established civilizations of the West” refuse to accept migrants or return them to nations where they would be “confined, tortured, and enslaved.”

