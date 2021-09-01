As the US South assesses Hurricane Ida’s damage, New Orleans is under curfew.

As receding floodwaters revealed the full scope of the damage throughout the US Gulf Coast and the death toll grew to four, Louisiana and Mississippi took stock of the disaster wreaked by Hurricane Ida.

New Orleans was placed under a curfew Tuesday evening, nearly two days after Hurricane Ida blasted into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, exactly 16 years after Katrina wreaked havoc on the city, killing over 1,800 people.

Four deaths have been reported as crews began searching towns cut off by the massive storm in boats and off-road vehicles. A man went missing after being allegedly murdered by an alligator.

Social media was inundated with images of people being retrieved from submerged automobiles and pictures of wrecked homes, but the damage in New Orleans remained minor.

All arriving and outgoing flights at New Orleans Airport were canceled on Tuesday, while airlines canceled roughly 200 flights on Wednesday.

Officials said that one person was killed by a fallen tree near Prairieville, while another died while attempting to drive through floodwaters 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.us, Ida knocked out electricity for more than a million properties across Louisiana, with the majority still out Tuesday evening, leaving residents without air conditioning in the late summer.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, power provider Entergy told New Orleans City Council members Tuesday morning that some electricity could be restored as early as Wednesday.

Hospitals, sewage and water treatment centers, and hospitals — many of which are dealing with a rush of Covid patients – would likely be the first to get power, according to the publication, which added that typical users might still be disconnected for days.

Entergy had previously stated that assessing the entire scope of the damage may take days.

A road collapse in Mississippi, which has been battered by severe rain, killed two people and injured ten others, including three in serious condition, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Louisiana Deputy Governor Billy Nungesser warned Tuesday that the death toll could increase even higher, particularly in coastal areas directly struck by Ida, where search and rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man was assaulted and “apparently murdered by an alligator while wandering in flood waters following Hurricane Ida,” according to authorities in St. Tammany Parish.

President Joe Biden pronounced the situation to be a major calamity.