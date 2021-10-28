As the US seeks Julian Assange’s extradition, the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom argue.

The United States urged Britain’s High Court on Wednesday to overturn a finding that Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, should not be extradited to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

In January, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused the United States’ plea for Assange’s extradition to face spying charges stemming from the release of secret military papers on his website a decade ago.

Baraitser based her judgment on Assange’s mental state, claiming that if he was moved to the United States and imprisoned under harsh conditions, he would surely commit suicide. An attorney representing the US government, James Lewis, opposed to Baraitser’s decision on his mental health.

He further claimed that Assange would not be held in a high-security jail while awaiting trial or subjected to harsh conditions, and that if convicted, he would be sent to Australia to serve his sentence. According to the Associated Press, Assange’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, responded in a written filing that Australia had not yet decided to accept Assange.

Even if the government consented, judicial proceedings in the United States might take a decade, leaving Assange to wait “in great isolation in a United States prison,” he claimed.

Fitzgerald charged that US lawyers were attempting to “minimize the severity of Mr Assange’s mental condition and risk of suicide.”

Several dozen pro-Assange demonstrators gathered outside the neo-Gothic Royal Courts of Justice in London before of the two-day trial.

Assange, who is being jailed in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, was expected to attend via video link, but Fitzgerald said Assange “doesn’t feel able to attend the proceedings” due to a high dose of medication.

Later, Assange was seen on video appearing to listen to the hearing at times. According to his lawyers, he has had a lot of medical and mental health issues throughout the years.

Outside of court, Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, expressed her displeasure with the situation “Julian’s health is a major issue for me. On Saturday, I saw him. He’s quite frail.” The two judges hearing the appeal, including Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, England’s most senior court, are not likely to make a decision for several weeks. However, the epic legal odyssey will almost certainly not come to an end there, since the losing side may seek to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.