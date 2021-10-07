As the US seeks communication amid Taiwan tensions, Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will meet virtually.

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping intend to meet virtually before the end of 2021, according to a senior official from the Biden administration, as tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, according to the Associated Press.

The information comes after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser, in Zurich, Switzerland, for a six-hour discussion.

According to a White House statement, Sullivan expressed concerns to Yang about China’s recent heightened aggression against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in the country, and Beijing’s attempts to quiet pro-democracy momentum in Hong Kong. Sullivan also underlined the need of keeping communication lines open between the two countries.

Following his decision not to leave China during the COVID-19 outbreak, Xi is unlikely to make more than a token show at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Rome or the United Nations climate conference in Scotland. Further specifics for the meeting between the two presidents have yet to be confirmed, according to a senior Biden administration source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the person, the suggestion for the presidential meeting came after Biden, who spent a lot of time with Xi when they were both vice presidents, remarked during their phone chat last month that he wanted to see him again.

While the US would “continue to invest in our own national strength,” Sullivan made it plain during the discussion that the country needed “better engagement at a senior level to ensure responsible competition,” according to the statement.

Officials in the United States have expressed dissatisfaction with Biden’s dealings with high-level Chinese counterparts, particularly Yang, in the early stages of his presidency. According to an administration official, the meetings on Wednesday were cordial, constructive, and possibly the most in-depth between the two sides since Biden entered office in January.

The discussion, according to the White House, was meant to be a follow-up to Biden and Xi’s phone call last month, in which Biden emphasized the importance of setting clear rules in their competition.

Nonetheless, the relationship between the United States and China has been.