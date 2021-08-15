As the US rushes out of Afghanistan, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney decry the “unmitigated disaster.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a former US Air Force officer, called the US withdrawal from Afghanistan a “unmitigated disaster” on Saturday.

In a tweet, Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican who flew sorties in Afghanistan, highlighted that the US is sending more troops to evacuate the embassy than it has previously. “Don’t let him and his allies memory hole that,” he said, referring to Republican Senator Rand Paul, who was one of the first to push for a pullout.

Taliban insurgents are said to have penetrated the outskirts of Kabul as early as Sunday morning.

To evacuate the embassy, we’re deploying more troops into #Afghanistan than we had in the first place. Unmitigated calamity that could have been avoided.

August 14, 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger)

@RandPaul was one of the first to push for this withdrawal. Don’t let him and his allies forget about it.

August 14, 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger)

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, said on Sunday that the US pullout isn’t “ending endless wars” and that future generations of Americans will have to pay a “far higher price” to fight this war.

This isn’t the same as “stopping endless wars.” This is surrender on the part of the United States, enabling our adversaries and ensuring that our children and grandkids will have to fight this war at a far higher cost. https://t.co/USZ3Npn2mI

15 August 2021 — Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney)

Cheney, a vocal Trump opponent, received anger after tweeting on Saturday that President Joe Biden and his predecessor were to blame for the “calamity” in Afghanistan.

“The Trump/Biden tragedy in Afghanistan began with Trump negotiating with terrorists and claiming they were partners for peace, and it is now concluding with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies.”

Mark Green of Tennessee, among other House Republicans, has condemned the US troop withdrawal. Green, who served on the ground in Afghanistan, said on Fox News on Saturday that the way the US is leaving the country has left the Afghan people feeling abandoned.

He also mentioned that the manner in which the pullout is carried out “may potentially be an intelligence failure that we need to investigate,” as the Taliban “synchronize” their strikes across the country. This is a condensed version of the information.