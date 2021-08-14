As the US rushes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban seize control of all but two major cities.

As the United States prepares to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken control of all but two major cities. Only Kabul, the capital, and Jalalabad, in the east, are under Afghan government control.

According to the Associated Press, Afghan politician Abas Ebrahimzada stated on Saturday that the Taliban had taken control of Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, the country’s fourth-largest city, after the national army and pro-government militias surrendered.

According to CNN, the deputy commander of the Mazar special operations unit, Mohammad Anwar Mohammadi, claimed in an audio message on Saturday that military units are waiting for clearance to enter Uzbekistan.

According to the Associated Press, Ebrahimzada claims that former warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor, who purportedly led thousands of fighters, have fled the province with no information on their current whereabouts.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rallied security forces and defenses in Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday, meeting with Dostum and Noor, as well as other militia commanders, to combat the Taliban.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban have taken control of 23 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. However, the capital Kabul, as well as some provinces in the center and east, remain under its authority.

According to Hoda Ahmadi, an Afghan parliamentarian who lives in the province, the rebels also took control of all of Logar province, which is located south of Kabul, on Saturday. The insurgents also took control of Mihterlam, the capital of Laghman province.

According to the Associated Press, several US Marines arrived in Kabul on Saturday, joining others who arrived on Friday. They’re part of a 3,000-strong group tasked with securing the evacuation of US Embassy staff and Afghan allies.

According to authorities cited by the Associated Press, the airlift mission is expected to be completed by the end of the month, but it might take longer depending on Taliban progress.

