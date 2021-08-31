As the US leaves Kabul, a Taliban guard claims to have ‘defeated the Americans.’

According to the Associated Press, a Taliban guard at the Kabul airport remarked, “We have vanquished the Americans,” as the US concluded its mass airlift from Afghanistan and the Taliban took full control of the country.

“Now our country is free,” said Mohammad Islam, who hails from Logar province and wields a Kalashnikov weapon. The American pullout effectively ended Afghanistan’s longest conflict.

“We know exactly what we want. We want Shariah (Islamic law), as well as peace and stability,” Islam continued.

With the US out of the picture, the Taliban must focus on reopening the Kabul airport and coordinating governance for the country’s 38 million inhabitants. The Taliban’s Hekmatullah Wasiq, a prominent official, told the Associated Press that the Kabul airport’s “military and civilian side” is now under their authority, and the group plans to name a Cabinet soon.

“Everything is in a good mood. Wasiq stated, “Everything is safe.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Wasiq also urged people to return to work and reaffirmed the Taliban’s promise of an amnesty for all. He stated, “People must be patient.” “Everything will gradually return to normal. It’ll take some time.”

The turmoil of the previous days could still be seen on Tuesday morning. In the terminal, rummaged bags and clothing, as well as wads of documents, were thrown around. Overturned cars and parked vehicles blocked routes around the civilian airport, indicating that security measures were taken to prevent possible suicide car bombers from entering the facility.

Vehicles carrying Taliban fighters raced back and forth on the military side of the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s single runway. Before morning, heavily armed Taliban gunmen walked through hangars, passing some of the State Department’s seven CH-46 helicopters used in evacuations before destroying them.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, spoke to the Badri unit’s assembled members. “I hope you deal with the nation with extreme caution,” he remarked. “Our country has been through war and invasion, yet the people are not more tolerant.”

“God is the greatest!” the Badri fighters exclaimed at the conclusion of his speech.

Mujahid also mentioned reopening operations at the airport in an interview with Afghan state television, which remains a critical avenue out for Afghans seeking refuge.