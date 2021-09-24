As the US asks to resume talks while imposing sanctions, Iran accuses Biden of contradicting himself.

As the US requests to resume nuclear talks while imposing sanctions, Iran’s new foreign minister accused the Biden administration of being contradictory during negotiations.

The Biden administration invited Iran on Thursday to resume nuclear discussions, which had been halted ahead of Iran’s June elections.

During a news conference, Hossain Amir Abdollah expressed doubts about Biden’s intentions, stating that “actions and behavior of the United States toward Iran are more essential than ’empty but beautiful words.'”

The Iranian leadership believes Biden “keeps close to his heart the thick dossier of Trump sanctions against Iran, even while appearing to pursue negotiations,” according to him.

Former President Donald Trump called the nuclear agreement the “worst deal ever negotiated” and withdrew from it in 2018 following an ill-fated attempt to entice the other countries — the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Germany, and Iran — to sign on with new restrictions. Following his withdrawal, Trump launched a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran, reimposing all US sanctions that had been loosened under the deal and applying new sanctions.

Iran’s senior ambassador slammed the Biden administration for imposing new sanctions, as well as for refusing to allow Iran to access millions of dollars frozen in South Korean and Japanese banks to buy COVID-19 vaccinations and medicine, and for abruptly requesting Britain to stop paying 42-year-old bills.

Amir Abdollah, citing Iran’s long, rich history and old civilization, said, “The United States of America must speak with the people of Iran in a polite tone and tongue, not the language of threats, pressure, and sanctions.” Since the Iranian revolution 42 years ago, “the language of threats has made obvious that it will not work against the great people of Iran.”

A return to the deal by the United States is one of Biden’s and his team’s top foreign policy ambitions. The agreement was one of President Barack Obama’s signature accomplishments, one that advisers now serving in the Biden administration assisted in negotiating and which Trump attempted to undo.

A senior administration official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the United States’ patience is running out. This is a condensed version of the information.