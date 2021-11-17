As the Upper Midwest flares into a hotspot, COVID cases are on the rise in Michigan and Minnesota.

Hospitals in Michigan and Minnesota reported an increase in COVID patients Tuesday, as pandemic safety safeguards are being loosened or even withdrawn in some areas of the country because to high vaccination rates and low positive test rates.

The Associated Press reports that Michigan hospitals reported just over 3,000 COVID patients this week, the highest number since spring. Minnesota’s hospital beds are almost completely full, making the two states current viral hotspots.

In recent weeks, nationwide hospitalizations have stabilized around 40,000, down from nearly 90,000 during the peak of the Delta variant wave.

The majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, despite the fact that vaccines are readily available, according to Bob Riney, chief operating officer of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

In Minnesota, Health Director Jan Malcolm has stated that she is willing to expand access to booster injections to all persons over the age of 18, rather than the current CDC recommendation of those at higher risk of COVID and those over 65.

As the Christmas and winter seasons approach, many people will be drawn into their homes and closer to family. Arkansas has joined California, Colorado, and New Mexico in agreeing to allow booster shot access.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The hospital overcrowding “should be disturbing to all of us,” Riney added.

In the South, virus spread has reduced to the point where mask restrictions are being lifted in more places.

However, other areas of the country, such as the Northeast, Rockies, and Upper Midwest, are experiencing increases.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Henry Ford Health and Spectrum Health reported 700 COVID-19 patients in their facilities, the majority of whom had not been vaccinated. Positive test rates were in the high 20 percent range.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan had the highest seven-day COVID-19 case rate in the country, at 503 per 100,000 persons. Minnesota was ranked No. 2 with 490 points.

“We had all hoped to be in a much better place as we approached the Thanksgiving season. “But we aren’t,” Riney stated emphatically.

