As the United States prepares for the ‘Strongest Storm in Northwest History,’ a ‘Bomb Cyclone’ approaches.

On Friday, a huge storm system will come from the Pacific, and one weather expert believes it will be the precursor to “the strongest storm in Northwest history.”

Cliff Mass, a professor at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, called the approaching weather system as a “exceptional event.”

“There are still uncertainty about its track…as well as its implications on the region,” Mass said in a blog post on Thursday, according to The Washington Newsday. However, there is little doubt that an unprecedented occurrence, as unusual as the June heatwave, is on the way.

“Today’s offshore storm was one of the most powerful on record, with the sea level pressure in its core plunging to around 951 hPa [hectopascal]—roughly equivalent to a category three hurricane.”

“I’ve been studying such powerful mid-latitude cyclones (low-pressure zones) for years, and the lowest central pressure off our coast in the historical record is 950 hPa.

“An amazing storm can be seen in this morning’s satellite image, with clouds spiraling into the low center. And a front is going to make landfall on our shore, bringing heavy rain to the ground.” Accuweather sees Friday’s storm as the first in a “parade of storms” that will slam the western United States, as well as “a beast of a bomb cyclone.” The gigantic weather engines driven by water vapor, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert, will deliver rain, winds, and even snow to parts of the United States.

“Following stormy circumstances at the end of this week, the bomb cyclone that hits the West late this weekend will release considerable unfavorable weather worries,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“This storm will bring heavy rain, high gusts, and heavy snow to parts of the West, primarily from Sunday night through Monday night.”

“The heaviest rain is expected to fall in Central and Northern California. While any rain will help alleviate drought concerns in the long run, there is such a thing as ‘too much of a good thing.’

“Too much rain falling too rapidly can cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in areas where there have been recent burn scars.”

The heaviest snowfall will most likely be limited to the Sierra Nevada's highest elevations, but snowfall may approach pass levels at times, causing delays.