As the United States evacuates, a majority of Americans believe the Afghanistan war is not worth fighting.

According to a study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a majority of Americans say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting after nearly two decades of involvement.

In a study taken from August 12 to 16, over two-thirds of Americans agreed that going to war in Afghanistan was not worth it. After conquering the country’s capital, Kabul, the Taliban has now reclaimed power. Republicans and Democrats in Washington are criticizing President Joe Biden for not being more prepared for the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.

Mark Sohl, a Democrat from Topeka, Kansas, stated, “It wasn’t worth losing more American lives over a disaster.” He supported Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan. “You have to let go after 20 years.”

Sebastian Garcia, 23, of Lubbock, Texas, who voted for Biden and has three cousins serving in Afghanistan, said, “I don’t feel we should have been in there to begin with.” “However, now that we’re leaving, I think we should probably stay after seeing the trouble we’ve caused.” Garcia explained.

According to the study, Americans are more divided regarding Biden’s handling of foreign affairs and national security.

In the poll, 47% approve of Biden’s handling of international affairs, while 52% approve of Biden’s handling of national security.

Biden has been chastised by both Democrats and Republicans in Washington for causing a humanitarian crisis by being unprepared for the Taliban’s rapid march.

The president has stayed firm in his decision to leave the country, insisting that the conflict cannot go on indefinitely and betting that the American people agree with him.

Others, even if they opposed the war in general, were more conflicted after experiencing the horrific events in Afghanistan. Afghans clung to US military planes in a desperate bid to exit the country in one image that is sure to be remembered.

Approximately two-thirds also believe the Iraq War, which occurred with the Afghan War, was a blunder. Republicans are slightly more inclined than Democrats to believe that both countries’ wars were worthwhile. About four out of ten Republicans do, compared to three out of ten Democrats.

