As the United States continues to fight Delta, Rochelle Walensky warns that Omicron cases are “certain to rise.”

Omicron coronavirus cases are “expected to climb,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the US continues to battle a surge of infections from the Delta form.

Walensky told ABC’s This Week that the CDC is still trying to figure out what Omicron is, but that the Delta strain of the virus continues to cause the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

“In the United States, we are currently seeing 90 to 100,000 cases every day, with 99.9% of them being the Delta type. Right now, we’re having a problem with Delta. And there are a slew of things we can do to combat Delta, including being vaccinated and boosting “Walenksy stated this on Sunday.

The Delta strain was discovered in the United States as early as May, resulting in a spike in the number of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country this summer. Americans’ attention has recently switched to the Omicron variant, which was initially discovered in South Africa last month and has now spread to at least 16 states in the United States.

Little is known about the Omicron variation, but preliminary evidence suggests that it is at least twice as transmissible as Delta and, due to its rapid mutation rate, may be more successful at evading immunity.

“We know we have several dozen instances and we’re tracking them closely,” Walensky said Sunday. “We’re hearing about more and more likely cases every day, so that number is sure to climb.”

“We know it has a lot of mutations, a lot more than previous variations. Many of those mutations have been linked to more transmissible variations, evasion of some of our therapies, and possibly evasion of some of our immunity, which is something we’re keeping a close eye on “she continued.

The more mutations a single variant possesses, the more chance it has of overcoming natural or vaccination protection. As a result, Walensky emphasizes that getting vaccinated and having a booster dose is “critically vital” in combating the variation early on.

"Right now, we're really pushing to get more individuals vaccinated and more people boosted," Walensky said.