As the ‘umpire’ comes, the celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins problem is discovered.

As the “umpire” came in the final show, fans of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins were quick to notice an error.

The remaining celebrities were interrogated extensively and placed in high-stress circumstances in preparation for their ultimate assault.

If they wished to leave the tournament, they had to talk with the “umpire,” who would allow them to do so.

The umpire’s identity was supposed to be hidden for reasons of “security,” but the back of his head and body, as well as the lower half of his face, were visible.

And other viewers were perplexed as to why his complete face couldn’t be displayed, given that he was easily identifiable from what had previously been aired on television.

“I love the umpire, but I’m not sure what he looks like (crying laughing emoji),” Ryan Glendenning remarked.

“They aren’t the best at covering up the umpire’s face,” Lynsey Thompson added.

“Why can’t they show the umpire’s entire face, but they can show the entire bottom half of his face and the entire back of his head/ears?” Lucy Wynne asked. “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

“If the umpire is that high-security, why are they showing areas of his face where you can see 3/4 of his face?” Tom asked.