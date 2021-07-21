As the UK’s heatwave continues, here are some sunburn treatments and remedies.

Sunburn is a painful experience that no one wants to repeat, and those who have had it will do everything they can to avoid it in the future.

The United Kingdom is not known for its sun, and despite the fact that we are now in the height of summer, the recent scorching temperatures appear to have caught many people off guard.

Many people believe that the British sun isn’t hot enough to do harm, but just 15 minutes of exposure can cause you to burn, so it’s always advisable to use sunscreen beforehand.

However, if you have sunburn, there are a few things you can do to alleviate the discomfort. Here are some suggestions from Chronicle Live to help you relax.

Remove yourself from the sun.

It may seem self-evident, but move into the shade as soon as you notice a spot of red. You don’t want to burn the region any further, and if the redness hasn’t dissipated overnight, don’t go sunbathing the next day because you’ll be further hurting your skin.

Take painkillers

The discomfort and inflammation induced by a sunburn can be relieved with some over-the-counter pain relievers. Take Ibuprofen for the next 48 hours if you can, but check the label to make sure you don’t exceed the suggested dose.

The region should be kept cool.

The first redness can be reduced by applying a cool compress to the area. You can stop it from burning further if you catch it early and jump in a cool bath or soak the area with cold towels. You can treat sunburn in the same way you would treat a burned finger by soaking it in cool water.

Keep yourself hydrated.

Sunburns can cause fluid loss through the skin, so drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Dress comfortably.

Anything that rubs against your sunburn is likely to aggravate the pain and swelling. Avoid tight waistbands and necklines by wearing loose shirts.

Treatments and lotions for sunburn

With a post-sun lotion like Ladival DNA, you can soothe your burn in no time. “The summary has come to an end.”