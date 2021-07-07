As the UK prepares for ‘Freedom Day,’ here are the ten worst places for spiraling coronavirus outbreaks.

Despite an increase in Coronavirus cases, Boris Johnson said on Monday that all Covid-19 limitations would be lifted on July 19th.

“We will move away from legal prohibitions and let people to make their own informed decisions about how to control the virus,” the Prime Minister added.

Face coverings and social distancing measures will no longer be required, but people are advised to “use judgment.”

From July 19th, you may be requested to wear a facemask at any of the following locations.

However, alarming data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the UK is home to more than half of Europe’s ten worst hotspots.

Based on Covid incidents over the last seven days, the following are the top ten Covid hotspots in Europe:

687 cases in Tayside, UK 616 instances in the North East of the United Kingdom Lothian has a total of 574 instances. 496 cases in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. 490 instances in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, UK 424 cases in Cyprus 422 cases in Fife, UK 411 instances in the North West of the United Kingdom 403 cases in Chui, Kyrgyzstan Portugal’s Algarve has 361 cases.

Despite the facts, ‘Freedom Day’ is slated to take place on July 12th, with all restrictions being lifted on July 19th.

“No date we set comes with zero-risk for COVID,” stated Health Secretary Sajid Javid. We realize we can’t just get rid of it; we’ll have to learn to live with it.

“We also understand that consumers and businesses require predictability. As a result, we want each step to be unreversible.

“And, make no mistake, the restraints on our liberties must be lifted.”

He also cautioned that, as a result of the eased limitations, there could be 100,000 Covid cases every day by the summer.