As the UK prepares for an Arctic blow, an exact date for snowfall has been set.

The Met Office has provided an update on when Merseyside could see wintry weather again.

Liverpool has had a relief from the bitter cold that blasted the region over the weekend.

Tuesday’s highs will be approximately 11 degrees Celsius, with lows around 4 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The warmer weather is a welcome change from the icy conditions that rocked Merseyside as a result of Storm Arwen.

The Met Office predicts showery spells throughout today and tomorrow, despite the warm temperatures.

The rain is likely to stop on Thursday, but experts are predicting a bleak end to the week, with a band of rain and snow expected to hit the North West on Friday.

“Showers will diminish on Thursday before a band of rain and snow rushes through on Friday with strong winds,” according to the full forecast for Thursday to Saturday.

“Saturday will bring more blustery showers, some of which could be snowy.”

According to Brian Gaze of the Weather Outlook, a chilly Arctic blast will bring sub-zero temperatures to the country’s north.

“After a warmer respite, chilly Arctic air will return southwards between Wednesday and Thursday,” he told the Express.

“Quite a widespread frost is predicted on Thursday morning, and showers are becoming progressively wintry, particularly in the north,” he added.

“Weather fronts from the Atlantic are expected to sweep in through Thursday night and Friday, bringing outbreaks of rain that could be preceded by a period of snow in central and northern parts of the UK.”