As the UK heatwave comes to an end, here’s where thunderstorms are anticipated to strike.

Thunderstorms might scuttle plans for a summer weekend of camping, festival-going, or beach lounging.

The heatwave will be replaced by unsettled and thundery conditions across southern and central areas, according to the Met Office, which has issued yellow weather warnings.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, a thunderstorm warning is in effect, with the chance of heavy rain causing disruption and flooding.

Southern England and Wales are included in the warning, which could disappoint anyone hoping for a dry, sunny vacation to the shore.

Music fans attending the Latitude festival in Suffolk will be hoping to escape a muddy mosh pit, while campers should pack carefully.

Due to severe north-easterly winds of up to 55mph, a yellow wind warning has been issued for the southern coastal counties of England, which will continue from Friday afternoon until midnight.

Forecasters warned that this might make driving difficult, particularly for heavier cars or caravans towing.

In the areas covered by the thunderstorm warning, Saturday is likely to see frequent lightning, thundery rain, and strong, gusty winds.

There’s also a chance of huge hail in a few spots, and where there are severe downpours, up to 35mm of rain might fall in an hour, posing a risk of flooding.

The focus of a second yellow thunderstorm warning changes away from the extreme south west, but it still covers much of southern England, sections of central England, and the far south east of Wales, and it runs from 9 a.m. Sunday to midnight.

Some of the heaviest showers are predicted in the South East in the morning, before spreading out over the warning region as the day progresses, according to forecasters.

Over the course of the day, up to 80-100mm of rain might fall in some spots, posing a risk of flooding and making driving difficult due to surface water on roadways.

“The warnings in force over the weekend reflect a noticeable shift in the weather pattern for many southern areas as low pressure creeps in, with potential effects for,” said Met Office principal operational meteorologist Frank Saunders.

“The summary comes to an end.”