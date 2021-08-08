As the UK braces for more severe rain, weather warnings and flood alerts remain in effect.

More severe rainfall continues to affect regional rail and road networks, resulting in weather warnings and flood alerts across the UK.

Merseyside, Somerset, Western Rother, South Downs, and the River Wey in south-east England are still under flood warnings.

The dreadful summer weather is expected to continue into Sunday, with sections of London and Glasgow already flooded as a result of the severe rain.

Today will see more torrential rain in the south east of England, according to the Met Office (Sunday).

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, flooding, lightning strikes, chilly winds, and hail are also forecast for this weekend in central and southern Scotland, northern England, and Northern Ireland.

High tides and strong winds are forecast to cause waves to crash over coastal defences at Porlock Weir in Somerset, resulting in sea spray.

With a Force 7 west south-westerly wind, high water is expected at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

After 40mm of rain fell on Saturday morning, the Western Rother in the South East between Midhurst and Fittleworth is similarly high and rising, with 20mm of rain expected at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“Minor flooding will damage fields, rural roads, gardens, and from 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, water might approach properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham, and homes near Fittleworth Mill,” according to the Flood Information Service. Liss, Iping, Stedham, and the Lod’s Lickfold and Halfway Bridges.”

Heavy rainfall in Merseyside has caused the River Alt levels at the Kirkby river gauge between Formby and Huyton to increase.

As a result, flooding of roads and farmland is probable overnight, and low-lying land and roads in the Plex Moss, Downholland Moss, Formby, Great Altcar, Maghull, Kirkby, and Fazakerley districts are expected to be flooded.

The River Wey in the Passfield mill region in Guildford is still under flood warning.

This summer’s rainfall has been abnormally high, according to the Met Office.

The South East of England has been drier than typical, with 111 percent of the summer’s average rainfall already recorded.

The City of London, which has received 143 percent of its usual summer rainfall, the Isle of Wight, which has received 174 percent of its average summer rainfall, and Surrey, which has received 126 percent, look to be the worst-affected areas.

Scotland, on the other hand, has only received 38% of its typical rainfall.