As the UK anticipates shortages, shoppers are already noticing bare store shelves.

As more customers experience stock shortages at local supermarkets, reports of empty shelves are beginning to emerge across St Helens.

Tesco Extra on the St Helens Linkway is one of many supermarkets that has run out of stock, with fridges and bulk-buy items being particularly scarce.

The store’s aisles are visibly vacant, with shutters drawn over a number of empty refrigerators.

Other Tescos in the vicinity, though, are said to be ‘pretty well stocked.’

Tesco Chairman John Allan has warned shoppers not to panic-buy in reaction to store shelf shortages.

Locals have had a varied reaction to their shopping experiences, with many stating that they have had no problems purchasing their usual items.

Ronald Smith, who visited his local Aldi in St Helens, claimed that all of the shelves were stocked and that there were “no shortages of anything.”

Cathy Tyak agreed, saying, “To be honest, I haven’t observed a difference.” Our neighborhood supermarkets [Asda, Tesco, and Sainsburys] are completely stocked!”

While there are shortages, some claim that they have not been hampered in any way and have been able to continue mostly untouched.

“I haven’t had trouble finding food to eat,” Richard Lea told The Washington Newsday, “but there are apparent gaps on the shelves and certain goods go missing on a daily basis.” But it’s still early, and things will deteriorate.”

“To all those who say there are no shortages and everything is completely normal, you are lying, primarily to yourself,” he continued.

“Wouldn’t say it’s a regular long-term lack of a certain product at a single store,” Jeff Quirk said. The products that are missing appear to be different depending on the category and shop. It’s difficult for them to predict when an item will arrive next.”

However, not everyone in the borough has had a happy and “normal” shopping experience, with many expressing fears about the future of supermarkets and a potential spike in panic buying.

"Co-op Rainford has actually had bare shelves for the past month," Joy Winstanley remarked. It's even worse than when we first went into lockdown.