As the trial begins, the lone survivor of the Bataclan terror attack refuses to speak to investigators.

The lone surviving defendant in the trial of 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the 2015 Islamic State attack on Paris has refused to speak to investigators, refusing to answer questions about the attacks and who orchestrated them.

The trial began in France on Wednesday in a custom-built judicial complex within a 13th-century courthouse. At least 130 people were killed in the attacks, which were the bloodiest in the country since World War II and one of the biggest acts of terror in the Western world.

When asked about his job after invoking a prayer, Salah Abdeslam, the lone surviving member of the cell that terrorized Paris that night, declared he was “a fighter for Islamic State.” His brother was one among the people responsible for the city’s suicide bombings.

Abdeslam is the lone defendant accused with murder, having fled the night of the attacks after abandoning his car and a defective suicide vest. The other suspects are charged with lesser offenses of terrorism and are being prosecuted posthumously.

On November 13, 2015, nine shooters and suicide bombers struck in different parts of Paris within minutes of each other.

The Bataclan music theater was the scene of the worst devastation, with three militants wielding assault rifles gunning down scores of people and grabbing a few of hostages. Other terrorists targeted the national soccer stadium, where the president was attending a game, as well as crowded cafes on a pleasant fall evening.

The presiding judge, Jean-Louis Peries, noted the unprecedented character of the assaults, which altered Europe’s security and the political landscape of France, as well as the upcoming trial. After enacting many of the harshest measures into law, France only emerged from the state of emergency proclaimed in the aftermath of the attacks in 2017.

“The events we are about to decide are etched in history as among the most significant international and national events of this century,” he remarked.

Dominique Kielemoes, whose son died after he bled to death in one of the cafes, believes that the month set aside for victims’ testimonies during the trial will be critical to their personal healing as well as the nation’s.

"These terrorists, these murderers, felt they were shooting into the crowd, into a