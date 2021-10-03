As the traffic light system is being phased out, new travel restrictions will take effect on October 4th.

The UK’s traffic light system and overseas travel testing procedures are set to alter next week.

In September, in light of the success of the UK’s domestic vaccine deployment, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a streamlined procedure for overseas travel.

From Monday, October 4 at 4 a.m., the current traffic light system will be replaced by a single red list of countries and territories, as well as simpler travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world.

Testing requirements for eligible fully vaccinated travelers will be reduced as of Monday, October 4 at 4 a.m., when they will no longer be required to take a PCR while traveling to England.

From the end of October, qualified fully vaccinated travelers and those with an approved vaccine from a small number of non-red countries will be allowed to substitute a cheaper lateral flow test for their day 2 test, lowering the cost of tests upon arrival in England.

The government hopes to put it in place by the end of October, in time for people to return from half-term breaks.

Anyone who tests positive will be required to extract and conduct a confirmatory PCR test, which will be genomically sequenced to assist identify novel variations, at no additional cost to the traveller.

Pre-departure tests, day 2 and day 8 PCR tests will be used to identify unvaccinated travelers from non-red nations. To shorten the period of self-isolation, test to release is still a possibility.

Following the success of an existing pilot with the US and Europe, England will welcome fully vaccinated passengers from a number of new nations, including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore, who will be treated similarly to returning fully vaccinated UK tourists.