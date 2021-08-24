As the toll of COVID patients rises, the hospital removes paper angels honoring those who have died.

The nursing staff at a Louisiana hospital hung paper angels on the wall in memory of every patient who died from COVID-19, but when the death toll grew, they chose to take them down, according to the Associated Press.

Early in the pandemic, the nursing staff at Willis-Knighton Medical Center opted to put up paper angels before the virus surges made the angels a painful sight for healthcare workers to behold throughout their long shifts.

Willis-Knighton Denise Jones, the chief nursing officer, began to cry as she informed the Associated Press that the team had opted to replace the angels with colorful paper streamers.

The modification was made to provide comfort to staff workers who were overwhelmed by having to place deceased patients in body bags and hold up phones for families to chat to their loved ones in the hospital.

“We’re looking for everything we can do to help the staff find joy in their daily lives since there isn’t much of it right now,” Jones explained.

Lauren Debroeck slowly moves her face closer to her husband’s in the hopes that today will be the day he wakes up after nearly a month.

Debroeck meticulously maintains her hair and makeup every morning because she wants him to look at her and know that everything is fine, despite the network of wires and tubes surrounding his hospital bed.

She strokes the 36-year-forehead old’s and whispers, “I love you so much.”

Debroeck was admitted to the hospital three doors down from her husband earlier this month for her own COVID-19 struggle, and staff rushed in to reassure her that it wasn’t her spouse.

Debroeck stated, “I want him to look at us and see that we’re making it.” “Even if we’re on the verge of collapsing.”

The bedside vigil is taking place in a Shreveport hospital that is overflowing with patients from all over Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, as well as medical staff who describe crying on their way to work and becoming numb to the sound of zip-tying body bags and transporting dead patients to funeral homes. The Debroecks are among the 120 unvaccinated coronavirus patients at Willis-Knighton.

Michael was an outspoken opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.