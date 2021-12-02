As the title race heats up, Liverpool must forget about Manchester United and Everton victories.

“There are some spots I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The Beatles’ ‘In My Life,’ coupled with Sean Connery’s cover, is synonymous with Liverpool’s memorable Champions League final win in Istanbul in 2005 for a generation of Reds fans.

Even 16 years later, Sky Sports’ choice of accompanying track for their post-match montage is enough to give supporters goose bumps as they reflect on one of their finest hours as Rafa Benitez gave Liverpool a night to remember.

On Wednesday, the Spaniard was in the opposition dugout, as his Everton team were no match for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Liverpool won 4-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, and a Mohamed Salah brace, their largest win at the home of their local rivals since an Ian Rush-inspired 5-0 hammering in 1982.

“Rush made one, Rush made two, Rush made three, and Rush made four!”

Even if Kopites still chant about that epic victory, it’s possible that Klopp’s team is now recording their own historic successes.

They’ve already delivered two such victories this season, thrashing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in October before comfortably dispatching Everton last night.

Also stadiums haven’t always been joyful hunting grounds for the Reds, but they’ve both had their moments.

However, if Liverpool is to win the Premier League this season, neither of their victories over their toughest rivals can be remembered as their most memorable result of the year.

They must win at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge if they are to win the Premier League.

The Premier League table’s live standings on Wednesday night, as we approached December and the festive season, demonstrated how tight the title race is.

Klopp’s team began the night in third place, one point behind Manchester City and two points behind Chelsea.

They would move to first and second place during the course of the night before returning to where they started.

Liverpool had already clinched first place when Henderson scored inside the first ten minutes.

However, Chelsea and Man City sacked Mason Mount, Ruben Dias, and Hakim Ziyech. “The summary has come to an end.”