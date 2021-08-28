As the Thomas Tuchel rivalry continues, Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool’s advantage.

In the Premier League right now, there is a stunning amount of managerial talent.

Pep Guardiola has won nine league titles in three different nations, as well as the Champions League twice. Marcelo Bielsa has coached in four of Europe’s top five leagues as well as international football for more than 30 years.

Rafa Benitez led Valencia to two La Liga titles and the UEFA Cup, making Liverpool European champions. The list goes on, and two of the best managers in the world will face off at Anfield on Saturday evening when the Reds play Chelsea in a contest that might decide the title battle in 2021-22.

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have a lengthy history together. It even has a ‘master and apprentice’ feel to it, as the latter managed both Mainz and Dortmund after the former had established himself with those teams.

Klopp reminisced about the first time he watched a Tuchel team in an interview with Sky Sports. When the current Chelsea manager oversaw Mainz’ young team, it was in the final of Germany’s under-19 competition in 2009.

Klopp stated, “He won the final and then a few weeks later he was the manager of the first team and performed an outstanding job.”

He performed admirably. Tuchel led Mainz to three top half finishes in five years, including their highest ever fifth place finish in 2010/11.

Reece James issues a warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of their match against Liverpool.

However, he had a poor record against Klopp’s Dortmund. Tuchel’s first season in command resulted in four points for Mainz, but in the four years that followed, BVB won seven and drew one of the eight games.

Since then, the two elite coaches have clashed five times, all of which will be familiar to Kopites because they all took place after Klopp took command of Liverpool in October 2015.

When Liverpool drew 1-1 in the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final contest at Signal Iduna Park in 2016, no one could have foreseen what would happen in the second leg.

Or they might have been able to. Liverpool has a long and illustrious European history. “The summary has come to an end.”