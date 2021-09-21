As the third man charged in the poisoning of an ex-spy, Russia accuses the United Kingdom of harboring “anti-Russian sentiment.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Britain of using the case to “fuel anti-Russian feeling in British society” as British police revealed Tuesday that they are charging a third Russian suspect in connection with the poisoning of an ex-spy. Denis Sergeev, a member of Russia’s military intelligence service who purportedly used the identity “Sergey Fedotov,” is facing accusations, according to the Associated Press.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police force, prosecutors in the United Kingdom found that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Sergeev with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, having and using a chemical weapon, and causing grievous bodily damage. In 2018, he was accused of being involved in a nerve toxin assault in the British city of Salsibury against former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal both survived the attack, but one woman died and two others became ill, according to the Associated Press. Despite claims from British authorities that the strike was ordered “at a top level of the Russian state,” Moscow has categorically denied any involvement.

“We strongly condemn any attempts by London to blame Moscow for what happened in Salisbury, and we demand a competent, objective, and unbiased investigation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Two other Russian military intelligence agents, known by the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were already charged with traveling to the United Kingdom for the poisoning operation and then flying back to Moscow.

The suspects were described as civilians by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the two suspects appeared on Russian television, claiming to have visited Salisbury as tourists.

The third suspect, Sergeev, was also a member of the Russian military intelligence service known as the GRU, according to police on Tuesday.

All three males have been issued with arrest warrants. On Tuesday, police said they will ask for Interpol notifications for Sergeev, but British prosecutors said they would not seek his extradition from Russia since the Russian constitution prohibits the extradition of its own citizens.

While the accused remain in Russia, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded that “any formal extradition request is futile.”

“We will collaborate if any of these individuals ever move outside of Russia. This is a condensed version of the information.