As the Thanksgiving holiday is observed, memes and jokes erupt across social media.

Many people have gone to social media to make jokes about Thanksgiving as Americans around the world celebrate the holiday.

Emmanuel Acho, a former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, was one of several who starred in a Thanksgiving classic.

He shared a video of gospel singer Shirley Caesar expressing her gratitude to God. Due of her mentioning numerous meals, this video is popular around Thanksgiving, and it has been remixed several times.

“I’m so disappointed in us as a collective Twitterverse that we almost reached Thanksgiving without this traversing the timeline again,” he wrote in the post.

I’m so disappointed in the Twitterverse as a whole that we’ve almost made it to Thanksgiving without this traversing the timeline once more.

pic.twitter.com/PuzkonKZjI

Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) (@EmmanuelAcho) (@EmmanuelAcho) (@EmmanuelAcho) (@Emmanuel 25 November 2021 A scene from a recent brawl at a Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers game was also shown.

After Stewart was wounded on November 21, Isiah Stewart and LeBron James almost got into a brawl.

This image has been reused to depict the desperate need to get to the Thanksgiving feast.

“Thanksgiving dinner is ready, everyone.” pic.twitter.com/gJKKRCngt3 @JasmineLWatkins — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) 22nd of November, 2021 Thomas Sanders, a YouTuber, also posted a Thanksgiving holiday video on Twitter, in which he played many of the items that were offered.

Sanders embodied how Thanksgiving foods would act if they were arguing over who was more iconic in the skit.

Pic of the Thanksgiving Fight.

twitter.com/bU4wABxLUC

Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) (@ThomasSanders) (@ThomasSanders) (@Tho November 24, 2021Sports analyst Famouslos also brought out one of Thanksgiving’s more common occurrences.

“That family member you haven’t seen in a year coming up at the Thanksgiving feast like this,” he captioned a video of himself dancing as he entered a home. Everyone have a wonderful Thanksgiving!” That family member you haven’t seen in a year suddenly shows up at Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone have a wonderful Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/Qp7bcUufXb Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) (@famouslos32) (@famouslos32) (@famouslos 24 November 2021 Kimberley A. Martin, a sportscaster, also took to Twitter to express her excitement for her Thanksgiving meal. “Me sitting down to eat on Thanksgiving, knowing I didn’t,” she captioned a video of a young man flamboyantly dining at a restaurant. This is a condensed version of the information.