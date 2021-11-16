As the terror threat level is elevated to serious, the minister gives “essential advise.”

Following the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the threat level has been increased to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

Damian Hinds came on Good Morning Britain today to explain what this means for the British public.

He stated, ” “Rather than being alarmed, we talk about people being alert. It’s not about making a difference in our daily lives. It’s all about the increased vigilance.

“Anyone with information regarding this event should contact North West and Merseyside Police. Poli